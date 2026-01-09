Old Oyo Nat’l Park Attack: Olajide Calls For Heightened Vigilance, Security Beef-Up

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide, representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West federal constituency of Oyo State, has called for heightened vigilance and a strengthened intelligence network following the recent bandit attack and killing of forest guards in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Hon. Olajide, in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday by his Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Tolu Mustapha, described the incident as tragic and deeply disturbing, noting that the loss of lives in the line of duty brings to bear, the growing security challenges confronting forested communities in Oyo state.

He expressed condolences to the families of the slain forest guards and commiserated with the Oyo state government, stressing that their sacrifice should not be in vain.

According to him, the attack exposed gaps in intelligence gathering and security coordination, particularly in rural and forest areas that have increasingly become targets for criminal elements.

“The unfortunate incident in Oriire local government is a reminder of the urgent need for vigilance at all levels. Our forest guards and security personnel require not only adequate equipment but also timely and actionable intelligence to prevent such attacks before they occur,” Olajide said.

The lawmaker advocated for the deployment of a more robust and integrated intelligence network involving local communities, security agencies and forest operatives, noting that community-based intelligence remains critical in identifying suspicious movements and activities.

He further urged relevant security agencies to intensify surveillance and patrols in vulnerable areas, while calling on residents to co-operate with authorities by providing credible information that could help forestall a recurrence.

Hon. Olajide while re-affirming his commitment to supporting legislative and policy measures aimed at improving internal security and protecting lives and property across Oyo State and the country at large, also called on the federal government to work closely with state governments to address the security challenges posed by banditry, especially in border and forest regions, through improved intelligence sharing, training and improved logistics support.