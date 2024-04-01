Old Mutual Nigeria Spotlights Excellence At 2024 Emerald Awards

Old Mutual Nigeria, a leading financial services provider and a subsidiary of one of Africa’s leading financial powerhouses, Old Mutual Limited, has announced the success of the maiden edition of its 2024 Emerald Awards, an esteemed inhouse initiative aimed at recognising excellence within the organisation. The event brought together Old Mutual Nigeria’s employees, especially the top performers, to celebrate outstanding achievements across various sectors. As an organisation driven by nearly two centuries of excellence, Old Mutual Nigeria is keen to align with its Group’s rich heritage of innovation, performance and values which were prominently highlighted at the 2024 Emerald Awards.

Among the exceptional achievements celebrated at the event was the stellar performance of its sales team, which demonstrated remarkable dedication, professionalism, and a results-driven approach throughout the year. Addressing the significance and impact of the ceremony, Olusegun Omosehin, Managing Director of Old Mutual Nigeria Life Assurance Company, said: “Celebrating excellence is not just about recognising achievements; it is about igniting the spark of inspiration that propels us towards a brighter tomorrow. The Old Mutual Emerald Awards embody our commitment to nurturing innovation and empowering individuals to shape a future where success knows no bounds.”

Among this year’s winners are Ayodele Olufemi and Charles Momoh, recognised as the Top Sales Performers of the Year for exceeding their performance targets. “Ayodele and Momoh’s remarkable achievements, including their distinction as the Top Sales Performer and Convention Winner in 2024, inspired everyone and reaffirmed Old Mutual’s commitment to empowering individuals and organisations to realise their aspirations,” Mr Omosehin added. Olalekan Oyinlade, Managing Director, Old Mutual General Insurance Company, echoed similar thoughts, saying, “celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of Ayodele, Momoh and other esteemed winners reflects the essence of the Old Mutual Emerald Awards. As we applaud every winner’s exceptional performance, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to fostering a future where excellence is celebrated.”

“From groundbreaking initiatives to transformative leadership, each award recipient embodies the spirit of excellence and innovation. Their resilience, ingenuity, and unwavering commitment is an inspiration to us all, igniting a passion for innovation that knows no bounds. As we celebrate their achievements, let us also embrace the opportunities ahead, knowing that together, we can shape brighter, more prosperous years to come.” Mr Oyinlade added.