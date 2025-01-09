Olayinka Solomon Welcomes First Child In U.S

Share

Nollywood actress, Olayinka Solomon, on Thursday, announced the arrival of her baby boy with her partner, Olufemi Ogunfoye.

In a post via her Instagram page, the movie star shared the heartwarming news with a photo of herself. her newborn and partner, accompanied by a touching caption.

She wrote; “With hearts full of love and joy, we welcome our baby boy into the world.

“You are the greatest blessing we could ever dream of, a tiny miracle that has already filled our lives with endless happiness.”

The post quickly garnered congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities, including actress Biola Bayo.

Sharing the family’s photo on her own Instagram page, Biola expressed her excitement, stating: “I woke up to this beautiful news Congratulations to my darling Olayinka and her family.

“This joy will last forever by God’s grace. I rejoice with you my baby @olayinkasolomon01 Mama Awon boys,”

Since her announcement, her comment section has been filled with messages from admirers and industry colleagues, with many praising the actress for sharing her special moment with the world.

