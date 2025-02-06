Olayinka Solomon Battles Memory Loss After Childbirth

Share

Nollywood actress, Olayinka Solomon has taken to her social media page to open up about her struggle with memory loss after childbirth.

New Telegraph reports that the actress welcomed her fourth child with her US-based husband on January 9, 2025.

However, in a viral post via her Instagram page, the movie star made the revelation while discussing her postpartum experience on Wednesday.

Olayinka questioned other women on what changed after their childbirth.

Sharing her experiences, Solomon wrote; “Postpartum mom. What changed after childbirth?

She wrote: “Mine, I get angry over little things and memory loss. We can gist now, next minute, I don’t remember.

“I don’t get full. I can eat now, and the next minute I’m hungry.”

