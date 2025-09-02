Olawepo-Hashim To Politicians: Avoid Divisive Strategies

A former presidential candidate and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has warned politicians to avoid using divisive strategies such as zoning and other extra constitutional measures to hold the nation’s polity to ransom.

He decried that despite the fact that Nigerians have demonstrated over and over again that they careless about where a leader comes from, a new tribe of political opportunists have continued to distract the nation from clear issues of economic development and security, which is the urgent concern of most citizens whether they are northerners or southerners. He, however, declared that he is irrevocably committed to repairing the damaged bridges of national unity occasioned by the manipulation of Nigeria’s ethnic religious fault lines by desperate and failed politicians.

The PDP had after its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. Last week, zoned the 2027 presidential ticket to the southern part of the country, an act that has sparked condemnation among party members, especially from the North.

Many have called the decision retrogressive and against the constitution and capable of pitching the North against the South, But Olawepo-Hashim, who decried use of divisive strategies by some political leaders, said: “We, on our part shall continue to rally the nation around issues that unite us rather than issues that divide us.” He added: “Commitment to national unity was what defined the politics of the founding fathers of our nation.

That was why Dr. Herbert Macaulay, a Yoruba man could hand over the National Convention of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC) to Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, a Nigerian of Igbo descent.

“That was why Chief Obafemi Awolowo could rally support for Ernest Ikoli, an Ijaw man in Lagos during the Western Regional election as against the aspiration of a fellow Ijebu man, Sam Akinsanya, for the presidency of the Nigerian Youth Movement/Lagos Legislative Council.

“It was the same spirit of commitment to national unity that was demonstrated when the legendary Joseph Tarka, the political leader of the Tiv nation, rallied behind Kashim Ibrahim, a Kanuri Muslim man to win the Gboko constituency, a Christian Tiv dominated constituency during Northern regional election in First Republic. “In recent memory, he continued, the great people of Kano voted massively for Chief MKO Abiola against a bonafide and accomplished indigene of Kano, Alhaji Bashir Tofa in the June 12 1993 Presidential election.”

He emphasised that Nigerians will continue to draw inspiration from the noble spirit of commitment to national unity passed down by heroes past, and will not allow the lit flame of unity in diversity to be extinguished by the activities of some politicians polluting the polity with the filthy lucre that they have gathered from the public till.

He also emphasised that “on our own part, we shall endeavour to amplify the best in us not our worst.” Meanwhile, members of the PDP in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have declared unflinching support for Olawepo-Hashim’s 2027 presidential aspiration.

At a meeting attended by critical stakeholders of the party from various area councils, which included local government, party ward chairmen, council chairmanship flag bearers, councillorship candidates, executive chairmen and secretaries of area councils, the FCT PDP faithful openly rejected the decision of the party’s NEC to zone the presidential ticket to the South.

They insisted that the decision was unacceptable and vowed to resist any attempt to stop their preferred candidate from the North Central zone. Speakers at the gathering maintained that it was time for the North Central to produce Nigeria’s president, stressing that the zone will no longer continue to play a subordinate role in national politics.

A party chieftain, Hon. Soko Dobo, held that the North Central is solidly behind Olawepo-Hashim and that efforts are ongoing to rally delegates across the country in his favour.

“The national chairman himself said zoning does not mean others cannot contest. We in the North Central are fully behind Dr. Gbenga OlawepoHashim,” he said. Other party stalwarts, said Olawepo-Hashim fully understands the challenges facing FCT people but lamented their political marginalisation.

According to them. with a population of over five million across 800 communities, the territory still lacks a state structure and has only one senator and two members in the House of Representatives. In his remarks, Olawepo-Hashim thanked the party leaders and supporters for endorsing his aspiration, assuring them that he would not disappoint. He urged them not to be discouraged by the PDP’s zoning decision, recalling that in 1999, the party still allowed aspirants outside the favoured zone to contest.

“I have no intention of backing down. No party can close its doors to any Nigerian’s aspiration. The North Central has never produced a president or vice president, and it will be unfair to deny us the chance now,” he said. He charged all stakeholders to work hard to secure victory at the area council election scheduled for 2026.