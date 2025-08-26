Olawepo-Hashim: PDP Zoning Arrangement Endorsement Of Tinubu’s Re-Election Bid

Former Presidential aspirant, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to southern Nigeria is an open endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s reelection.

Speaking on Channels Television programme, Politics Today, Olawepo-Hashim, said most of those championing the zoning arrangement have openly declared their support to work for Tinubu’s reelection.

Olawepo-Hashim said: “Nyesom Wike has made it clear to everybody that he is campaigning for President Tinubu and I have told you that he didn’t hide it that he is working for Tinubu’s re-election.

“And some of his supporters have also said the same time even while in PDP. I said to you that zoning to the south is a default endorsement for President Tinubu’s re-election.

“We have travelled this road before and this is not the first time. Sani Abacha created five political parties and all the five parties adopted him. But did Abacha become the president?

“Even under that circumstance, we had Alhaji MD Yusuf, who said I’m a member of the GDM and I’m waiting for Abacha to come to the national convention because I’m going to contest against him.

“So, we have seen this kind of thing before but what I thought was that we have passed this kind of stage. “When people are not doing well in government and they are paranoid about retaining power, they don’t even want any election because they can