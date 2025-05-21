Olawale-Cole, Abati, Others To Speak At Rotary District 9112 Conference In Abeokuta

Share

Rotary International District 9112 is set to host its inaugural District Conference (DISCON) from May 22 to 25, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, with an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers and a robust agenda reflecting the district’s renewed vision for impactful service.

Themed “Increasing the Impact of Rotary Through a New World of Service,” the event marks a historic milestone for District 9112, which was created in July 2024 following the reorganisation of the former District 9110. The maiden DISCON is expected to attract Rotarians from across Lagos and Ogun States, the two regions comprising the new district.

At a press conference held on Wednesday to unveil the programme, the Chairman of the District Public Image Committee, Rotarian Ehi Braimah, presented key district leaders including District Governor Rtn. Femi Adenekan, District Governor-Elect Rtn. Lanre Adedoyin, and DISCON 2025 Chairman PAG Tony Eigbokhan.

Governor Adenekan highlighted that the four-day event had been meticulously planned over a 13-month period and would serve as a platform to “reflect, review, and project” the district’s progress and future trajectory.

“This is a historic gathering and an opportunity to showcase our collective service impact,” Adenekan stated.

Prominent speakers for the conference include former Lagos Commissioner Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, media veteran Dr. Reuben Abati, and agri-tech advocate Farmer Samson Ogbole, among others, signalling a convergence of thought leadership across governance, media, and innovation.

The conference will commence with strategic site visits, including inspections of a vocational training centre and a prostate cancer screening facility in Sagamu. Delegates will also pay a royal courtesy visit to the Akarigbo Palace, underlining Rotary’s commitment to community engagement and cultural integration.

Adenekan also took the opportunity to highlight several achievements during his tenure, such as the reintegration of 200 out-of-school children, shoreline protection initiatives through coconut tree planting, and other high-impact community development projects.

Looking ahead, he expressed strong confidence in District Governor-Elect Lanre Adedoyin, describing him as “tailor-made and well prepared with over 30 years of Rotary experience.”

DGE Adedoyin reaffirmed his commitment to building on the district’s progress and called on the media to support Rotary’s mission of service and transformation. “We are focused on sustainability, inclusion, and measurable impact,” he said.

PAG Tony Eigbokhan, who chairs the DISCON Planning Committee, described the preparation process as “enlightening and fulfilling,” assuring Rotarians and stakeholders of an engaging and dynamic conference experience in Abeokuta.

With international representation, including a delegate on behalf of Rotary International President Stephanie Urchick, the event is poised to draw global attention, positioning District 9112 as a model of innovation and service excellence in Nigeria’s Rotary movement.

