Olatunji Urges FG To Create Enabling Mining Environment For Africa’s Economic Growth

In his aggressive bid to build a successful enterprise and position Africa as a compelling destination for global capital and infrastructure development, a renowned Nigerian businessman and entrepreneur, Oluwaseun Olatunji, has urged the Federal Government to provide enabling conditions for entrepreneurs to thrive, just as he is charting a formidable path in the business landscape through his diverse conglomerate, Brookfield Group Holdings (Africa).

Olatunji, an indigene of Ijebu Ode in Ogun State, but born in Ile-Ife, Osun State, is the Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Group Holdings (Africa).

In his chat with New Telegraph in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, he called for the creation of an enabling environment by the Federal Government to enable genuine Nigerian entrepreneurs to lift the image of the country among the comity of nations, thereby expanding the nation’s economic landscape.

With 100% ownership of the group, Olatunji’s business empire spans several sectors, including mining, real estate, civil construction, oil and gas, aviation, hospitality, agriculture, and he is also proposing to venture into mortgage banking and insurance services.

As part of the various business engagements which have placed the Abuja/Lagos-based business mogul on global radar, including 75% of it in the Middle East, the group holdings have an estimated value ranging between US$110 million and $450 million as of early 2025.

According to him, the highest record achievements of his business came from the mining sector, “which recently traded tons of gold bars in successful transactions across the Gulf and Asia Pacific countries”.

He therefore counselled the Federal Government to regulate the mining industry against the exploitative tendencies of illegal local and foreign miners who are cunningly milking the nation unproductively.

Having acquired his foundational education in Ile-Ife, as well as, Ibadan, after which he bagged a diploma certificate in Computer Science from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Olatunji who moved to the United Kingdom in his early twenties to pursue his career and furthering his business enterprise across the UK, Canada, the United States, Middle East and the Asia Region, returned to Nigeria to advance his growth opportunities.

In 2006, Olatunji established Soltun Development Ltd, marking his entry into Nigeria’s real estate industry, a venture which has laid the foundation for the creation of Brookfield Group Holdings (Africa), a conglomerate that has since evolved into a multi-industry powerhouse with cross-border operations.

Olatunji is particularly focused on attracting foreign investment into Nigeria’s mining and real estate sectors, with an extended interest in Ghana and other African markets.

According to him, his vision is “Not only to build a successful enterprise in Nigeria and raise the image of the country, “but also to position Africa as a compelling destination for global capital and infrastructure development.

“I am not a miner in the traditional sense, but I have skillfully leveraged these connections to drive mineral trade. Business has been my calling, and I recognised the immense potential in real estate and mineral trade long before they became popular”, he stressed.