Olatunfe Bags LASTMA Man Of The Year 2025 Award

A Senior Traffic Officer attached to Zone 20 (PWD, Lagos), Mr Oluwole Olatunfe, has emerged as the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Man of the Year 2025. The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Lagos.

He noted that Olatunfe was recognised for his conspicuous gallantry, profound compassion and rare devotion to duty. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the celebration stands as a testament to the authority’s unwavering commitment to professionalism, human dignity and the promotion of exemplary conduct within traffic management.

According to him, the honour was conferred following the officer’s extraordinary exhibition of empathy, professionalism and lifesaving intervention, while carrying out his statutory responsibilities along the BRT corridor by PWD on the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway.

He said: “Olatunfe distinguished himself by courageously assuming the critical role of a first responder, during a harrowing road traffic incident involving a commercial scooter rider and a female pedestrian, who reportedly went into severe convulsions immediately after the impact.

“His unwavering dedication to duty, humane disposition and prompt, effective service delivery have not gone unnoticed. “His selfless intervention elicited widespread public commendation and attracted resounding accolades across various social media platforms.”

Recounting the incident, it was recalled that upon witnessing the accident, Olatunfe reacted with remarkable alacrity, administering immediate first aid to the distressed victim in a bid to stabilise her condition.

He said Olatunfe further exemplified exceptional initiative by securing a tricycle to convey both the injured woman and the scooter rider to Mayfair Hospital, Agege, where he remained resolutely by her side.

He added: “In a rare and deeply moving demonstration of compassion that transcended the call of official duty, the officer reportedly prayed fervently for the victim’s recovery while ensuring she received urgent medical attention.”