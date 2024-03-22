Olatoye, Mu’azu, Kure In High Spirits Ahead Final

It is going to be a winner takes all in three finals for Nigeria as the curtain draws close in the athletics event of the 13th African Games in Ghana today. After her inability to win gold in the women’s hammer throw on the second day of the athletics event, Sade Olatoye, who settled for the bronze medal, would be looking forward to defending the shot put medal she won in Rabat, Morocco for years ago, when hostilities begin today.

Olatoye said the African Games was an early season opener for her as her official outdoor season would be starting in a month. The day will start with a half marathon as Adamu Mu’azu will be doing his best to add the gold to Nigeria’s medal haul in Accra, Ghana. Also on Friday, Samuel Kure is going to be representing Nigeria in the men’s Javelin throw with the sole aim of winning the gold medal.

Speaking with our correspondent, Kure said he is very much in high spirits and looking forward to the event. “I have been training hard and I need to execute my plans,” he said. “So many Nigerians have won medals here in Ghana and I don’t want mine to be an exception, so I am going all out and also going for the ultimate title.” There will also be the final of the men and women 4x400m relay with Nigeria expected to pick up medals.