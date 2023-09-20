Olatise Olayinka: A Visionary Nephrologist, Scholar Enriching Venite University

A healthcare practitioner, Dr Olatise Olalekan Olayinka has pledged his unwavering commitment to usher in a new era of transformative education and holistic growth at Venite University following his appointment as the governing board of the institution.

The statement reads, “In the ever-evolving landscape of academia, the presence of remarkable individuals on the governing board of an institution can make all the difference. Venite University, Iloro Ekiti, has indeed struck academic gold with the appointment of Dr. Olatise Olalekan Olayinka to its esteemed board.

“His diverse professional background as a Consultant Physician/Nephrologist and his unwavering commitment to medical excellence promise to usher in a new era of transformative education and holistic growth at Venite University.

“Dr. Olatise’s journey through the corridors of education and medicine has been nothing short of exceptional. He laid the foundation for his illustrious career by graduating with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the prestigious University of Jos in 1998. This marked the beginning of a lifelong commitment to the medical field.

“His pursuit of excellence continued as he became a fellow of the National Post-Graduate Medical College of Nigeria in Nephrology in June 2010.

“Dr Olatise’s thirst for knowledge also led him to the University of Liverpool, where he obtained a Diploma in Transplantation and a Master’s in Transplantation Science, solidifying his expertise in the field.

“Dr Olatise’s professional journey began at the Military Hospital in Yaba, Lagos, where he served as a House Officer from 1999 to 2000. He fulfilled his one-year National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) obligation at the Nigerian Army Medical Centre, Bonny Camp, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 2000 to 2001.

“His dedication to the medical profession shone as he embarked on a residency at the Jos University Teaching Hospital from 2003 to July 2009, honing his skills and knowledge.

As a Consultant Physician/Nephrologist, Dr. Olatise’s contributions to the field of medicine have been profound. His role at Garki Hospital, Abuja, from June 2010 to May 2011, allowed him to excel in general nephrology, renal transplantation, dialysis, and general medicine, further establishing his expertise.

His leadership at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, as a Consultant Nephrologist/Physician since 2011, demonstrates his dedication to improving healthcare.

“In 2014, he assumed the role of Head of the Department of Internal Medicine at Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja, where his expertise as a Consultant Physician/Nephrologist continues to positively impact patients’ lives.

Dr Olatise’s influence extends beyond Nigeria’s borders. He serves as the Coordinator of the International Society of Nephrology, a role that cements him as the Chief of Nephrology in Africa’s only interventional Nephrology training centre.

“His international exposure, including attending the Nephrologists School in Prague, Czech Republic, has enriched his understanding of global healthcare trends.

Dr. Olatise is not merely a distinguished medical professional but also a collaborator and contributor. His memberships in esteemed organizations such as the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Nigeria Association of Nephrologists (NAN), Transplant Association of Nigeria (TAN), American College of Physicians (ACP), and European Renal Association (ERA) highlight his commitment to advancing healthcare at home and abroad.

Bringing Blessings To Venite University, Iloro Ekiti

The addition of Dr. Olatise Olalekan Olayinka to Venite University’s Governing Board is a monumental leap forward in the pursuit of academic excellence. His diverse background in nephrology and general medicine ensures that Venite University’s medical programs will be imbued with cutting-edge knowledge and practical experience.

Moreover, Dr. Olatise’s international exposure and collaborations open doors to global partnerships, research opportunities, and a broader perspective on healthcare, benefiting both faculty and students.

“His dedication to education and healthcare transformation aligns seamlessly with Venite University’s mission to provide life-changing opportunities for students, preparing them to excel in both skills and job prospects.

In conclusion, Dr. Olatise Olalekan Olayinka’s presence at Venite University is a testament to the institution’s commitment to quality educational programs. With his visionary leadership and extensive expertise, the university is poised for a brighter, more impactful future in the realm of medical education and research.

His appointment is not just a headline; it’s a profound development that will shape the future of Venite University.