Olashore International School Hosts Digital Hub Training for 107 Ijesa Youths

Olashore International School (OIS), a private co-educational boarding secondary school in Iloko-Ijesa, in collaboration with the Ijesa Global Alliance for Development (IGAD), hosted the induction of 107 trainees in the first inaugural cohort of the Ijesa Digital Hub training programme. The official induction ceremony held at the premises of OlS marked the official commencement of the Ijesa Digital Hub Training Cohort 1 and an exciting milestone in the school’s efforts to empower students and youths with digital and technological skills.

The Ijesa Digital Hub, a key initiative of IGAD will have the participants trained on Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Cy- bersecurity, and UI/UX Design. The Ijesa Digital Hub is situated within the premises of Olashore International School and is designed to nurture participants’ passion for technology and innovation, offering youths and students hands-on experience in emerging fields of digital technology.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, the Board Chairman of Olashore International School and Chairman of IGAD, Prince Abimbola Olashore, noted that the school’s dedication to providing a well-rounded education that prepares students for the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. “At OIS, we believe in empowering our students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in an ever-evolving world. The Ijesa Digital Hub is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in education. “OIS has been at the forefront of innovative education, consistently adapting to the ever-evolving technological landscape.

The Ijesa Digital Hub, a testament to the school’s commitment to preparing students for the digital age, serves as a hub for cutting-edge technological training.” Notably, OIS has also gained recognition for its commitment to fos- tering innovation and technological prowess among its students. The school recently commissioned its In- novation Hub and this has been a hub for creativity, encouraging students to explore and experiment with cutting-edge technologies. Students at OIS have consistently demonstrated their aptitude for innovation, recently achieving a significant milestone by winning the 2023 African Drone Soccer competition.

Expressing his gratitude to all stakeholders and guests at the induction ceremony, Prince Olashore noted that “at OIS and IGAD we are com- mitted to training youths, particularly Ijesa youths in digital skills and appreciate everyone that has contributed to making this goal a reality.”