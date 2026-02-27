Olasehinde-Vicente Quits Aiyedatiwa’s Cabinet

Fola Olasehinde-Vicente, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Diaspora Matters to the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has resigned her appointment from the administration.

She formally tendered her resignation in a letter dated Friday, February 27, 2026.

The resignation letter, addressed to the governor through the Governor’s Office in Alagbaka, Akure, confirmed that her decision took immediate effect the same day.

In the letter, Olasehinde-Vicente expressed appreciation to the governor for the opportunity to serve, noting that her role enabled her to contribute to initiatives impacting Ondo indigenes in the diaspora.

She stated that the decision was carefully considered, explaining that she intends to focus on the next phase of her political and professional career.

Her resignation adds to the list of appointees who have recently stepped down from the government.

However, there has been no official statement addressing the wave of resignations that has affected the Aiyedatiwa administration in recent times.