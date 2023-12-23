OLARENWAJU ADEPOJU’S SON: My Father Prepared Himself for Arrests After Waxing Records Critical of Government

Recently, the nation’s creative industry was once again visited by the ugly fang of death when one of Nigeria’s popular critics of government and Ewi chant exponent, Alhaji Mashud Olanrewaju Adepoju, gave up the ghost. One of his sons, Mr. Kassim Adejare Olanrewaju-Adepoju, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO takes us into the life and times of the late artiste. Excerpts:

Ewi, which is a popular Yoruba chant, has been with us for some time but it won’t be out of place to state that your father can be credited with being the first to make it popular. As a son, what kind of father was the late Alhaji Mashud Olanrewaju Adepoju to his children?

My father was a role model, not only to us his children but also to the society as a whole. He was a pious man who took his Islamic religion very seriously. He was a fearless man who spoke his mind not minding whose ox was gored. My father spoke the truth as he saw it. He used Ewi to correct the vices that he saw in society. That was how he was even at home. He loved to use the Yoruba language so much. He was steeped in the Yoruba language and its proper usage.

In using proverbs, he was a legend and I can say that the country, particularly, the Yoruba race, has lost a very big library in the person of my late father. He was a trustworthy gentleman. He was a very loyal servant of God. He was a philanthropist too. He was very humble because he loved to give people so much respect, not minding the age or status of the person he related with. He loved to address people with respect and courtesy.

What kind of husband was he to his wife?

He was a loving husband, not minding the fact that he was a polygamist. He tried his best to be just to all of them. He showed a lot of responsibility towards their individual and collective welfare. He supported them in whatever endeavour they engaged in.

People of his era were disciplinarians; would you describe your late father as such?

Of course yes! He was a no-nonsense man. He never took nonsense from anyone, he would correct you immediately he saw you do what was wrong. He was never comfortable seeing people engage in vices. My father was particularly allergic to people making errors while speaking the Yoruba language.

Was he someone given to caning his children when he felt that they had misbehaved?

Such an occurrence was very rare, he wasn’t like that but we feared such an occasion, when he roared, all of us became jittery. He had a very thunderous voice even though he was small in frame. My father was someone that wanted all his children to always display good manners at all times. He was very playful too. He played with us a lot. I can say that we loved him more than our mothers. He didn’t cane us but our mothers did. The interesting thing is that we usually got jittery whenever our mothers threatened to report us to him.

Though we knew he wasn’t going to beat us, we quickly adjusted whenever they (the mothers) said they were going to report us to him. I can’t readily recollect any occasion that he beat any of us but if he did, then it means that person must have done something terribly wrong.

What were the things that you believe would make him very angry?

Nothing really, except when he felt that you have done some ungodly things, that are basically mentioned in the scriptures. He would take exception to any of his children who joined any cultist group. He didn’t like children that were wayward. I’m proud to say that none of his children had gone into that way. Even at that, my father would still sit you down to explain things to you, to make sure that you turn back from such behaviours.

What was his day like, I mean the time he woke up and the first thing he did?

My father didn’t sleep early. That was the time that he usually got inspiration to compose his poems. He loved to compose his poems at night. Though he found time to rest, I saw him as a restless man. Even in the daytime, people came to see him for one issue or the other.

What was the first set of things that he did when he woke up in the morning?

The first thing we did with him was that we prayed. He was the one who usually woke us all up in the mornings. He was always going round the house to wake us up for the early morning prayers. He did that as early as possible when it was the time to do so. He moved from one building to the other and from one apartment to the other.

At what time did he eat his breakfast and at what time did you children get to see him?

We saw him by 8 am. His breakfast must be ready at that material time, especially when he moved his office into the compound. Before, his office was far away inside the (Ibadan) city. We saw him at will whenever there was no visitor with him in the office.

Talking about visitors, what kind of guests did he play host to at home?

My father hosted different kinds of people who came to see him at home. He usually announced to us to be prepared to host important dignitaries whenever someone very important was coming to see him. Different people such as serving and past government officials, religious leaders and fellow artistes came to our house. Sometimes, we wondered about the link between him and some of the visitors that came to our house. I remember that he told us that he was going to receive Sat Guru Maraji who eventually came with his entourage.

Some other times, people like the late Alhaji Abdulazeez Arisekola Alao, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja as well as Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, the former Minister of Communication came to our house too. Lowly placed people such as the beggars too would come. My father was friendly to members of Jehovah Witness too. He hosted them to debates at home on many occasions. They (members of Jehovah Witness) even came to sympathise with us when my father died.

The people of Ibadan are noted for being deeply rooted in Yoruba language; they understand the nuances if the language, did your father tell you why and how he ventured into rendering Ewi chant?

Yes he did! He had in the past relayed such in many of his past interviews that he had granted the press in the past. One thing about my father is that he was born in Akufo, an Ibadan village located in modern day Iddo Local Government Area. He didn’t have the privilege of obtaining western education. He came from a family that is grounded in Yoruba language. Our great great grandfather was said to be very deep in the understanding of the language. He inherited that from them, apart from the fact that he heard many of them speak the language.

His father was a farmer, which gave him the opportunity of knowing different things and their application in Yoruba culture. He learnt from his father and other members of the family the use of proverbs and herbs in Yoruba culture and language. He had it in mind after watching other traditional performers of Ewi that one day, he would design a kind of way of using the unique Yoruba language to project the people’s culture. He forced himself to know how to read and write. He was a self-made man who achieved all he did based on solo effort.

Did he tell you how he became a recording artiste?

He initially worked as a petrol station attendant as a young man. Then, he had his own composition that he usually rendered whenever he wanted to while away time when he was off duty. A friend of his who usually came to see him who was a photographer at the old WNBC (Western Region Broadcasting Service) called him one day when he heard him chanting his Ewi. The gentleman introduced my father to some of his bosses at WNTV.

That was how that friend thought they could give him slots for him to render his chants. He was attended to by the late Chief Adebayo Faleti who eventually gave him some poem themes to develop to ascertain if indeed he was the person that composed the ones he brought. My father did as he was asked and he went back to them a few days after. That was how he started and became a radio broadcaster.

Was he recording when he was with the station?

He became so popular eventually with his programme that he tagged ‘Ijinnji Akewi’. Aside from that, he was given different programmes that had to do with Yoruba and its culture. He became so popular because he used the programmes as an avenue to blast the government and its officials whenever he felt that they were moving against the people. This criticism of governments eventually earned him queries from the management of the station.

There was a time that they suspended him from work for some days and the listeners requested that he should be returned to work. In the end, the management of the radio demanded that he give up the rights to the works he did with them and my father refused, and he had to leave the radio to establish his record label. He registered Olanrewaju Adepoju Records and later changed it to LANRAD Records.

What year was that?

That should be some time in 1974.

When did he release his first record?

The title of the album is ‘Ma sekamo’ and that should be sometime in 1960. He has been recording ever before I was born.

He was a social critic and many of his works brought him in direct conflict with the government, can you remember any of such conflicts?

I remember one of his albums titled ‘Ilu le’ which he waxed during the civilian regime of late President Shehu Shagari. He was subjected to threats and arrests. He did many others and the police will just come in and arrest him from his office for criticising the government in his records. Those were the days when his office was away from home while we were waiting for him not knowing that he had been arrested and detained by the police. I remember another occasion when he waxed another critical record during the Ibrahim Babangida regime.

We just woke up to see that our house had been surrounded by the police. Whenever he released critical albums like that, he would pack his bag and wait for the security agents to come for him and when they did, he would tell them that he was already expecting them. His bag usually contained his essential needs such as toothpaste and brush as well as towels.