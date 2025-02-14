Olanrewaju: My Path Has Been Shaped By Desire to Inspire, Empower Others

Share

Olatunji Aliu Olanrewaju is a professional dancer, choreographer, dance educator, and researcher dedicated to promoting African cultures and traditions through artistic expression.

In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the artiste, who has thrilled and inspired audiences across the globe, shares his extensive experience

Can you tell us about your journey as a professional dancer and choreographer?

My journey in dance began in secondary school, where I spent six years honing my craft in a theatrical troupe under the Surulere Local Educational District.

This foundational experience sparked a passion that led me to launch my professional career with Gongbeat Arts in 1996. Since then, I have been dedicated to dance as an educator, performer, choreographer, and researcher.

My path has been shaped by a desire to inspire and empower others through movement, foster cultural understanding, and push the boundaries of dance as an art form.

With each new project and collaboration, I continue to grow and evolve, weaving together my experiences to create a rich tapestry of dance that educates, uplifts, and inspires.

What inspired you to pursue a career in dance, especially dance education?

I was inspired to pursue a career in dance education by my own transformative experiences as a student.

I was fortunate to have passionate and dedicated teachers who not only taught me technique, but also instilled in me a love for the art form and a sense of self-expression.

I wanted to pay it forward and provide similar experiences for others, helping them discover their own creative voices and confidence through dance.

This desire to inspire and empower others drove me to pursue a career in dance education, where I could share my passion and make a positive impact on students’ lives.

What specific techniques and styles of dance do you specialise in?

My areas of specialisation include African classical and contemporary dance styles, and Western contemporary dance styles.

Can you discuss any notable performances or choreographic works that you have been involved in?

I have had the privilege of being involved in several notable performances and choreographic works throughout my career.

Some highlights include: ‘Women of Owu’ by Collective Artistes UK/Nigeria, ‘Odun Ifa’ by National Association of Nigerian Theater Art Practitioners (NANTAP), ‘Esubiyi’ by Guild Of Nigeria Dance Practitioners (GONDP), and ‘Eteyebs’ by Fijoyin Dance Company.

These productions not only showcased my choreographic skills but also allowed me to collaborate with talented artists and contribute to the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria and the global dance community.

Each experience has been a valuable learning opportunity that has shaped my artistic vision and inspired me to continue creating and innovating in the world of dance.

How do you approach dance education?

What teaching methods or philosophies do you follow? I approach dance education with a student-centered and holistic perspective, fostering a supportive and inclusive environment that encourages artistic expression, technical growth, and personal development.

I emphasise proper technique, creative exploration, and cultural context, while adapting my teaching to meet the diverse needs and abilities of my students. By promoting a growth mindset, curiosity, and joy, I aim to inspire a lifelong love of dance and learning in my students.

What challenges have you encountered as a dance educator, performer, choreographer, and researcher, and how have you overcome them?

Throughout my journey as a dance educator, performer, choreographer, and researcher, I have faced challenges such as limited resources, diverse learning needs, performance injuries, creative blocks, and the need to stay current in a rapidly evolving field.

To overcome these obstacles, I employ strategies like adaptability, collaboration, continuous learning, and a growth mindset, while also prioritizing self-care, seeking mentorship, and embracing failures as opportunities for growth.

How do you stay current with the latest trends and developments in the dance world as both an educator and performer?

I stay current in the dance world by attending industry events, following leaders on social media, taking professional development courses, and learning from peers and collaborators.

I also read industry publications and research to ensure my teaching and performance practices are innovative, inclusive, and informed.

Can you speak about any collaborations or partnerships you have had with other artists or organiza- tions in your career?

How have these collaborations influenced your work? I have had the privilege of collaborating with diverse artists and organisations, including choreographers, dancers, musicians, visual artists, and dance companies.

These partnerships have not only expanded my artistic vision and skills but also fostered meaningful exchanges, inspired new ideas, and allowed me to tap into the collective creativity and expertise of the artistic community.

Through these collaborations, I have grown as an artist, educator, and researcher, and have developed a deeper understanding of the power of dance to connect and transform individuals and communities.

In your opinion, what makes a great dance educator? What qualities or skills should aspiring dance educators strive to develop?

A great dance educator should possess a combination of skills and qualities, including strong dance knowledge, effective communication, empathy, creativity, patience, continuous learning, organization, positive role modeling, cultural competence, and flexibility.

By developing these qualities, aspiring dance educators can become inspiring and effective teachers who foster a supportive environment, promote growth and confidence, and nurture their students’ development.

How do you balance your roles as a dancer, choreographer, educator, and researcher?

Do you find it challenging to wear multiple hats in the field? I balance my multiple roles in dance by prioritizing my goals and managing my time and energy.

While challenging, each role enhances the others, allowing me to approach my work with a unique perspective and depth, and cultivate a holistic and innovative practice that fuels my creativity, teaching, and research.

Can you discuss any projects or initiatives you are currently working on in the dance field?

I am currently working on several projects, including choreographing a new piece for a local dance company (Emajo African Arts Initiative), developing a dance education program for underserved youth, and researching the intersection of dance and technology.

I am also collaborating with a team of artists to create an immersive dance installation that explores themes of identity and community. These projects allow me to push the boundaries of dance as an art form and make a positive impact on my community.

How do you approach the creative process of choreographing new dance works? Can you describe your creative methodology?

My choreographic process begins with inspiration from personal experiences, stories, or ideas. I then explore and develop these concepts through improvisation, experimentation, and collaboration with dancers.

I draw from various techniques and styles to craft unique movements and sequences, often incorporating music, visual elements, and text to enhance the narrative or emotional impact.

My creative methodology is rooted in curiosity, play, and risk-taking, allowing me to discover new possibilities and bring my vision to life.

What advice would you give to young dancers who aspire to have a career in dance education, performance, choreography, and research?

To young dancers aspiring to build a career in dance education, performance, choreography, and research, I offer this advice: stay curious, keep learning, and embrace your unique voice. Develop a strong foundation in technique, but also explore beyond your comfort zone.

Cultivate resilience, creativity, and critical thinking. Embrace opportunities to collaborate, learn from mentors, and take risks.

Most importantly, remember why you started dancing in the first place – for the love of the art form – and let that passion guide you throughout your journey.

Can you share any personal or professional achievements that you are particularly proud of in your career?

Throughout my career, I’ve achieved several milestones that I’m proud of. One notable achievement is being appointed the first African Choreographer in Residence at Danube University in Krems, Austria in 2010, recognizing my artistic expertise and fostering cultural exchange between Africa and Europe.

My choreographic works include Wind, Drum of War, Animalia, Eniyan, Trojan Women Banuso, Eteyebs, and others.

I’ve also had the privilege of educating and mentoring students, primarily in schools, sharing my knowledge and passion for dance with the next generation. These achievements inspire me to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in dance.

