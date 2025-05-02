Olanrewaju For Burial May 9 At Okeagbe

Share

The remains of Superior Evangelist Samuel Aderemi Omoluabi Olanrewaju, eldest brother to Kayode Olanrewaju, Education Editor, New Telegraph Newspaper, will be interred on May 9, 2025.

The late Omoluabi Olanrewaju, a retired secondary school Principal and sportsman, died on Friday, February 21, 2025, at the age of 74.

Announcing the burial arrangements on behalf of the family, Kayode said the corpse of his late brother would leave the morgue at Omuo-Ekiti for his residence, Omoluabi Close, Along Ikare Road, Okeagbe-Akoko, Headquarters of Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday, May 8, while the Christian Wake will take place at the same venue same day.

The Lying-in-State will hold on May 9, 2025 and to be followed immediately with the Church burial service at his residence by Celestial Christian Church (CCC), Oke-Ayo Parish I, Ogotun Afa, OkeagbeAkoko, after which his body will be lowered to the grave immediately at his residence.

This will be followed by entertainment of guests at Shekoni Event Centre, Afa, Okeagbe.

A devout Christian and teacher, who taught in several schools across old Ondo State, the late Superior Evangelist Olanrewaju served as Principal (Junior Secondary School) Ado-Ugbo High School, Afin-Akoko; Vice Principal, Okeagbe High School, Okeagbe, and Eyo-Oke High School, OyinAkoko, respectively, and Principal, Ajuwa Grammar School, OkeagbeAkoko, where he retired from active service.

Fondly called ‘Acro Billy’ for his skilful and sporting talents in football, high jump, long jump, javelin, among other games, the late Olanrewaju, a B.ED graduate of Physical and Health Education (PHE) from Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State, played for the Oodua Textile Football Club, AdoEkiti; CRIN Football Club, Owena; as well as Ondo Academicals.

He is survived by wife, children, brothers, sisters, uncles, niece and other relatives.

