Olanrewaju Alaka Wins Best PR Initiative Of The Year

Share

Olanrewaju Alaka, the visionary behind Laerryblue Media, has once again raised the bar for public relations in Africa by winning the Best PR Initiative of the Year at the Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2024.

The award celebrates his groundbreaking work in creating PR campaigns that resonate with audiences and deliver tangible results for brands.

Speaking after receiving the award, Olanrewaju expressed gratitude to his team and clients, saying, “This is a collective win for everyone at Laerryblue Media. It reflects the creativity, dedication, and passion we bring to every project. I’m deeply grateful for this recognition.”

With over a decade of experience in communications, Olanrewaju has dedicated himself to empowering African brands to tell their stories effectively.

His educational background, which includes an MA in Public Relations from Sheffield Hallam University, UK, and a BSc in Business Analysis, has equipped him with the expertise to create innovative and impactful campaigns.

Under his leadership, Laerryblue Media has become synonymous with excellence, offering services such as crisis management, PR strategy development, and reputation enhancement.

The young founder has elevated many businesses since inception making him one of the best PR experts in Nigeria. With a robust portfolio of over 20,000 publications locally and internationally, over 3 billion online reach, 1000+ reputation managed and 300+ crisis management.

“Our focus is on helping brands connect with their audiences authentically and build long-term trust,” Olanrewaju noted.

This latest award solidifies Olanrewaju’s reputation as a leader in the PR industry. It also highlights his ability to craft initiatives that go beyond traditional boundaries, addressing the unique challenges faced by African businesses.

Olanrewaju’s win at the Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2024 is a testament to his forward-thinking approach to public relations. With a deep understanding of Africa’s unique business landscape, he has consistently pioneered campaigns that resonate locally while achieving global impact.

His ability to craft compelling narratives and build lasting relationships has cemented his position as a thought leader in the industry.

“The winning initiative was all about leveraging storytelling to create impact,” he explained. “We wanted to show that public relations can be a powerful force for growth and transformation.”

Olanrewaju’s work extends to philanthropic efforts through his foundation, which provides media and PR support to NGOs. By amplifying their work, he helps them achieve greater visibility and attract valuable partnerships.

“This award inspires me to continue pushing boundaries and creating opportunities for others to succeed,” he said.

Celebrating his achievement, Olanrewaju remains a trailblazer, championing African excellence in public relations.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"