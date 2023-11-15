Olaniyan recommends infusing sustainability goals in new book

Principal Consultant at Avant-Garde Limited, Kayode Olaniyan, has stressed the need for individuals, private and corporate organisations to make intentional and deliberate effort at infusing elements of sustainability in their daily operations. He made the recommendations while presenting his first book titled ‘Not Just A Tick in The Box’ at Oriental Hotel on Lagos recently. While addressing the media on why he chose the book title “Not Just A Tick in The Box’, he stated that the book essentially speaks to why and how it’s important for businesses and even individuals to look beyond profit and money and intentionally look at how to be intentional and deliberate about infusing sustainability into strategy and even our day to day living. As the world teeters on the edge of environmental crises, the clarion call for sustainability has never been more critical. Few people understand this better than Olaniyan, who has been at the frontline of environmental sustainability, observing closely what happens when organizations or countries fail to design and formulate policies and practices that address the well-being of the populace and, most importantly, the environment.

From poverty to hunger, anger, pollution, and many environmental devastations, the stakes have never been higher. In ‘Not Just A Tick in the Box’, Olaniyan shines the spotlight on the elephant in the room, reminding us that businesses and organizations that focus on profits without being socially responsible for the environment in which they run will only be short-lived. But he does not stop at diagnosing the dreadful problem. Leveraging his experience and expertise in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and sustainability, he takes the initiative to provide individuals, entrepreneurs, business leaders, as well as policy makers with a practical template for embracing social responsibility in their ventures. Whether you’re leading a fledgling startup or managing a multinational enterprise, this book offers a comprehensive blueprint aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. You will discover, as the author shows, that sustainability isn’t just an obligation but a golden opportunity.

Through vivid case studies, practical strategies, and insightful discourses from a seasoned environmental expert, you will also learn how your business can implement and champion the cause of sustainability, while scaling its profitability in the process. Olaniyan explained that writing the book was another journey on its own, adding that it exposed him into so many insightful things like what to look out for when writing a book and telling your own story. “Talking about telling your own stories, it is really about our narratives as Nigerians, and Africans, telling people what we do as a nation. There are case studies in the book that speaks to certain companies. We have smaller companies or SMEs that use solar, like solar barbing machines in areas where there is low energy or connection to the grid.

There are also companies who are starting to infuse renewable energies into their operations. There are also companies that are doing a lot of recycling. It is really holistic and it is a 10-chapter book, and every single chapter speaks about why it is important to infuse those elements of sustainability into operations,” he said. “It’s my new journey being an author and it’s my first book. We can have a revised edition that can speak on how the government can infuse elements of sustainability in their operations. It’s somewhat multi-sectoral.” From the discussions of the panel set up for the book review, there were insightful recommendations and action items to what government can do for Sustainable Development Goals to be more achievable for people. Olaniyan stated that government can do more by enforcing standards as well.

“We have a lot of laws and regulations but we need to do better in enforcement. The National Orientation Agency and the Ministry of Environment should collaborate and sensitise people on why it is important to infuse pro environmental behaviour into our living standards and business operations.” He further stated that writing the book consumed quite a lot of his time, remarkably most of his weekends and night. “I was opportuned to work with a supportive team of publishers, ‘ScribeTribe Africa” They provided ample level of support to make this dream a reality. Speaking about the editing firm that supported his work, The ScribeTribe Africa, he stated that he found them online. “They had done some work for some people in an advocacy group I belonged to.” One of the book reviewers, Managing Partner, Abdu-Salam and Co, Faruq Abass pointed out that the book is an eye-opener in many areas that pertain to sustainability policy.