Olanipekun’s Son Constructs Physiotherapy Centre In LUTH

Legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun, received a heartwarming honour at the weekend as his son, Bode Olanipekun (SAN), commissioned a state-of-the-art physiotherapy centre in his name at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The newly built Wole Olanipekun Physiotherapy Centre was officially inaugurated by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The two-storey facility, fully equipped with modern physiotherapy equipment, office furniture, fire safety features, and dual power sources, was constructed by Bode and his wife, Tolu Olanipekun.

What began as a modest idea in February 2024 has transformed into what is now considered the most advanced physiotherapy centre in Nigeria and West Africa. Governor Sanwo-Olu, speaking during the commissioning, praised the Olanipekun family for their philanthropic gesture and dedication to improving healthcare. He described the structure as a powerful statement of generosity and a call for others to give back to society. The governor, who is an alumnus of UNILAG, said the family’s gesture had challenged him personally to do more for the institution.

An emotional Chief Wole Olanipekun described the project as one of the best moments of his life, revealing that he had no idea of the plan until nine days before the commissioning. He explained that his son neither hinted at it nor sought his input or funding. According to him, Bode had told him he had a surprise, to which he jokingly asked whether he was being given money, as he actually needed some at the time. However, when Bode later sent him the project details, he said he became emotional and couldn’t hold back tears.

Chief Olanipekun expressed joy that, although he wasn’t able to honour his own parents with such a gesture while they were alive, he is grateful to be honoured in such a profound way by his son while still living.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, described the project as a game-changer and a historic contribution to the university’s medical infrastructure. She said the facility comes at a time when the university is expanding enrolment and reforming its academic programmes in line with federal directives. She thanked the Olanipekun family for their generosity and assured that the physiotherapy centre would be put to effective use.

Bode Olanipekun (SAN) explained that the project was inspired by his wife, Tolu, and that he was merely the face behind her idea. He said she sourced the contractor, selected the equipment, and ensured top-notch standards throughout. Bode said he had learned so much from her eye for detail, adding that she notices even the slightest imperfection in a line.

He also thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering support. According to him, once he informed the governor about the project and the planned commissioning, Sanwo-Olu simply asked him to choose a date and promised to attend, without any need for letters or protocol.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Professor W.L. Adeyemo, said the facility aligns perfectly with the hospital’s goal of becoming a world-class medical centre. He recalled that when Bode and Tolu first approached the hospital, no one could have imagined the scale of what they had in mind. He described the completed project as a legacy centre with emphasis on patient comfort, accessibility, and international best practices in rehabilitation.

Architect Jimi Adetona, who designed the project, described it as a modern marvel and a vision made real through collaboration and commitment. He commended the Olanipekun family for their clarity of purpose and attention to detail from inception to completion.