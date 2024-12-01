Olanipekun Urges Six-Year Single Term For Political Office Holders In Nigeria

Share

…as Indigents Benefit Empowerment Program in Ekiti

In view of a recurring debate over a single six-year term for political office holders in Nigeria, Legal icon, Wole Olanipekun has backed the advocacy, but with proper stipulations to achieve political development in the Country.

Olanipekun disclosed that the proposition had long been on ground and was initiated by the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, when he, Olanipekun was the President of the association.

He explained that the NBA was the first to put up the suggestion in a more realistic way to promote and foster unity in the country

The legal luminary however regretted that the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo rejected the political idea at that time.

Olanipekun spoke at the weekend in his country home, Ikere Ekiti during the 5th empowerment programme and 28th Scholarship Award scheme organized by Wole Olanipekun Foundation, WOF, where no fewer than 150 indigents benefitted from support programmes from the foundation.

The state governor Biodun Oyebanji was the Special Guest of Honour, while the Chairman of the occasion was Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, , Chairman Senate Committee on Finance.

Olanipekun said “When I was the president of NBA, 2002-2004, we originated it. It was one of the proposals we brought to Obasanjo as president but he rejected it.

“The proposal was beautifully crafted and the plan was to stabilise the Federal Republic of Nigeria and we suggested a single term of five or six years for presidents.

“We suggested that since there are six geo-political zones in Nigeria if the President comes from the southwest, there will be six Vice Presidents but those VPs must have a portfolio like the Ministry of Justice, education, Defence, FCT, Works.

“A Geopolitical zone that has a Vice President of education will not have a Minister of education. We read it out for him and if per adventure, the president of a geo-political zone whether impeached or dies in office, the Vice President from his geo-political zone will complete his tenure.

“We would have stabilized the system but it didn’t work. I am still on the view that we have to do something about the constitution, we have to look into it, the constitution to me is not federal, it does not reflect what we have on ground as people of Nigeria, as the context of Nigeria.

“We should have a constitution that is homegrown, no constitution is perfect but we can’t be going on with an imperfect constitution, it’s just a house with no good foundation and something has to be done to it”.

On the scholarship and empowerment program, Olanipekun stated that since its inception in 1996, a total of 4,219 Nigerians have benefited from the annual programmes.

He said the Wole Olanipekun Scholarship Scheme, (WOSS), had initially produced a total of 3,019 beneficiaries and 800 in the Wole Olanipekun Foundation, (WOF), Empowerment Programme, with 150 and 250 beneficiaries in 2024 respectively.

“The scholarship program covers secondary education level, university undergraduates, and Law School candidates,” Olanipekun added

Governor Oyebanji on his part lauded the legal luminary for the support and benefits giving the people, especially the vulnerable in the state education and employment drive.

The governor called on other well-meaning Ekiti indigenes to emulate the exemplary roles of Olanipekun in order to move Ekiti forward.

Oyebanji while addressing journalists at the event appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC to spare Ekiti from the proposed industrial action planned to begin on Monday, December 2, in the States, where payment of the N70,000 minimum wage has not started.

He added that all arrangements had been concluded to commence the minimum wage payment and agreed upon by the labour unions.

The traditional monarch of the community, Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Alagbado, described the legal icon “as an outstanding, and distinguished leader of the kingdom.”

The monarch urged the youths “to shun social vices such as cybercrime, fraud, laziness, rituals, among others.” for a better tomorrow.

Share

Please follow and like us: