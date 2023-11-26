Olanipekun Tasks Philanthropists To Liberate Nigerians From Poverty

…Lends Supportive Hands to Youths, Indigents

Legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, has urged the well-to-do in Nigeria to give humanitarian support to the downtrodden in view of the economic challenges ravaging the country.

Chief Olanipekun, noted that poverty stress, anxiety, pressure, and, pain have caused distress and transfer aggression among many people, adding that the challenges of insecurity and economic crisis over time have grievously affected the life of the masses in the struggle to meet up with the situation as ordinary people.

Olanipekun made the remarks this weekend at his country home, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, during the 27th Scholarship Award Scheme & 4th Empowerment Programme of Wole Olanipekun Foundation, WOF.

The foundation gave out scholarships to 250 students ranging from secondary schools to university/law school education levels, youth empowerment to 100 beneficiaries, 100 aged and widows grants and palliatives to 600 beneficiaries.

The legal luminary said: “The poverty level in Nigeria today is not just scary but also terrifying, as over 70 per cent of Nigerians are rudderless, poverty-stricken”.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“This situation then beckons to those who have received God’s benevolence to also tap from God’s attribute of compassion by lending helping hands to their fellow human beings.”

He urged Nigerians to extend love, care, sympathy, empathy and kindness to one another.

Chairman of the Ceremony and Leader of the Senate, Sen. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, described Chief Olanipekun, as a celebrated citizen of Nigeria, a hero of Nigeria, with a good heart /strength of character, thanking him for his dedication to his community in all ramifications.

Bamidele noted that Olanipekun’s integrity and consistency as a role model have brought different personalities to him at all times.

In his speech, the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, described Wole Olanipekun, as a very hard-working man, ready to share what humanity has blessed him with others.

Chief Olanipekun, appreciated all personalities present especially, the State Governor and Senate Leader, for honouring and believing in him.