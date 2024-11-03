Olamzzy Reflects On Journey From Zeh Nation To Empire Nation Entertainment

Share

…celebrates new musical milestones

Fast-rising Nigerian music talent, Idowu Solomon Olamilekan, professionally known as Olamzzy has recently opened up about his career shift from Portable Zeh Nation to his current label, Empire Nation Entertainment, led by industry veteran, Femi McThomas.

In a candid interview, Olamzzy shared his reasons for leaving Zeh Nation, his positive experiences with his new team, and the exciting growth he’s achieved since joining Empire Nation in 2022.

Reflecting on his departure from Portable Zeh Nation, Olamzzy emphasized his desire for an environment that nurtures his unique style and offers greater creative control. “Leaving Zeh Nation wasn’t an easy decision, but it was necessary for me to grow,” Olamzzy explained.

“I’m grateful for everything I learned there, but I needed a space where my voice and vision as an artist were truly supported.”

Since signing with Empire Nation Entertainment, Olamzzy has seen his career reach new heights. Under McThomas’ mentorship and the label’s strategic direction, Olamzzy released hit singles like “Omo Lile,” “Gbemidebe,” and “More Celebration,” tracks that have resonated with fans across Nigeria and beyond. With Empire Nation’s professional support, these releases have gained significant traction, showcasing Olamzzy’s talent to a wider audience.

“I’m really enjoying my time with Empire Nation. Femi McThomas and the team have given me so much creative freedom, and the level of support here is amazing,” Olamzzy said.

“They believe in me and my music, and it shows in the effort they put behind every song. I’m just getting started, and the energy here is pushing me to reach my full potential.”

Fans can look forward to more releases from Olamzzy this month as he continues to build on his momentum. His journey with Empire Nation Entertainment is only beginning, with the label positioning him as a standout artist in the Nigerian music scene.

Share

Please follow and like us: