The founder, CRSpredictions.com, Osifeso OlamijiItunu, and manager, Bankole Ifedayo Oluwatamilore, in this interaction speak on how CRSpredictions.com has emerged as one of the new platforms applying tech and statistical modelling to sports forecasting

What is CRSpredictions.com?

CRSpredictions.com is a Nigerian online platform that provides data-driven sports analysis and match predictions. The service uses statistical modelling and algorithm-based tools to examine player performance, team dynamics, and other measurable factors that may influence the outcome of sporting events.

When and why was it founded?

The platform was launched in Lagos, Nigeria, in July 2022. Founder Osifeso Olamiji Itunu created CRSpredictions.com to give sports fans access to evidence-based insights and to encourage informed predictions rather than luck-based gambling.

Who manages daily operations?

Daily management is overseen by Bankole Ifedayo Oluwatamilore, who coordinates content creation, technology development, and community engagement.

How does the prediction system work?

It employs advanced algorithms that evaluate a wide range of metrics such as historical match data, current form, injuries, and tactical patterns. These factors are weighed up and analyzed to generate probability-based forecasts for upcoming fixtures.

Is CRSpredictions.com a betting or gambling company?

No. The site does not operate as a bookmaker or betting house. It provides sports analysis and predictive information for entertainment and educational purposes. Users do not place wagers or receive payouts through the platform.

Which sports does the platform cover?

The service primarily focuses on football; both Nigerian and international leagues; but also includes basketball and other major sports followed by Nigerian audiences.

How is the information presented to users?

Visitors can access free and premium match previews, statistical breakdowns, and post-match reviews. The interface is designed to make complex analytics easy to understand for casual fans as well as dedicated analysts.

What is the broader mission of CRSpredictions.com?

The mission is to promote informed sports engagement in Nigeria by providing credible, research-based predictions and insights that enhance the viewing experience without encouraging gambling.

The conversation with Osifeso Olamiji Itunu and Bankole Ifedayo Oluwatamilore highlights how CRSpredictions. com aims to combine technology, statistics, and fan engagement to create a credible source of sports insights in Nigeria.

By focusing on analysis rather than gambling, the platform seeks to give supporters a smarter way to follow their favourite games while contributing to the growing culture of data-driven sports coverage in the country.