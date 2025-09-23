Olamide Speaks On Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy’s Relationship

Contrary to many insinuations, popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, better known as Olamide, has opened up about his relationship with Afrobeats heavyweights, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

According to Olamide, who described the trio as “troublesome friends,” he emphasised that their bond remains strong despite occasional disagreements.

Speaking on the Afrobeats Podcast with Adesope Olajide aired on Monday on YouTube, Olamode said the trio are his friends but are “just too troublesome.

He noted that they are “Cool dudes” but don’t align on certain things.

Olamide also spoke about his recent collaboration with Wizkid on Kia, revealing that their joint effort grew unexpectedly while they were filming the video.

The rap singer explained that it was initially meant to be just Kia, but during the shoot, he played Wizkid a few unreleased tracks from his album.

Beyond friendships, the conversation reflected on Olamide’s prolific career spanning over a decade, with more than ten projects, global tours, and groundbreaking collaborations, including a recent record with American rap icon Dr Dre.

The interview also highlighted his role as a music executive who has discovered and nurtured some of Afrobeats’ biggest names, including Fireboy DML, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Young Jonn, and Asake.

He said, “Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy are all my friends; they are just too troublesome. They are cool dudes; it’s just that sometimes many can’t align on so many things, and that’s fine.

“We didn’t plan it that way, actually. It was just supposed to be Kai, and while on set, shooting Kai, I was, you know, just playing some songs off my album for Wiz. Then, he heard..Billionaire’s Club.

“He was like, na this one you for give me… if na say na this one you fist play na this one we go dey shoot. I really like this one, and I was like Ah, I did not think he would like that one. But, actually, I just made that record the day before the shoot.”

He went on to commend Wizkid, saying, “I’m grateful to God for Wiz and for his endless love and support. God bless him, man. That’s a solid dude right there.”