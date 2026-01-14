Olamide Sax Delivers Afro-Fusion Performance At Black And Minority Ethnic United Doncaster Event

Contemporary Afro-fusion music artist, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist, Olaniyan Olamide Phillips, professionally known as Olamide Sax, recently delivered a notable live performance at an event organised by Black and Minority Ethnic United Doncaster (BME United) in Doncaster, United Kingdom.

The event, which brought together members of the Black and minority ethnic community, cultural leaders, and public representatives, also had in attendance the Mayor of Doncaster, distinguished council leaders, and respected Black community stakeholders.

The gathering served as a platform to celebrate cultural identity, unity, and artistic expression through music and community engagement.

Olamide Sax, who is the Founder and Lead Artist of Lammy Wonder Music, presented a carefully curated Afro-fusion performance that blended live vocals, keyboard performance, and saxophone.

During the event, he performed ‘Seven Lives’ by renowned Nigerian folk and Afro-cen-ic musician, Beautiful Nubia, delivering the piece through expressive vocals while accompanying himself on the keyboard.

The performance highlighted African storytelling, cultural consciousness, and contemporary musical interpretation.

Following the vocal and keyboard performance, Olamide Sax further entertained the audience with a live saxophone performance, engaging guests and dignitaries with instrumental expressions rooted in Afro-fusion and contemporary African soundscapes.

His presentation was received as a celebration of African musical heritage within a modern UK cultural setting. Speaking through his performance, Olamide Sax demonstrated his ongoing commitment to using music as a tool for cultural dialogue, community engagement, and artistic excellence.

His work with Lammy Wonder Music reflects a broader mission to connect African music traditions with global audiences through live performance, collaboration, and community-focused events.

The appearance at the Black and Minority Ethnic United Doncaster event marks another significant milestone in Olamide Sax’s growing artistic journey in the United Kingdom, reinforcing his role as an emerging Afro-fusion artist contributing meaningfully to cultural diversity and live music performance within the UK arts landscape.