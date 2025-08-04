Olamide Reveals Why He’d Choose Broccoli Over Amala

Popular Nigerian rapper and record executive, “Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, widely known as Olamide Badoo, has opened up that he doesn’t really gloat about traditional Nigerian meals like amala; instead, he now prefers “broccoli”, “Sea bass”, “Lamb chops” and “Caviar”.

During a Discussion with a content creator, “Korty EO”, Olamide surprised viewers when he answered the question “What’s your favourite food?”

“Food? I’m not a big fan of food”, Olamide replied before laughing, “But I can kill for Broccoli”, he said.

Korty was shocked by the unexpected response, repeating “Broccoli?”. But Olamide remained firm on his love for light meals.

Olamide admitted that he used to like “Amala” but now he prefers to avoid them.

“Those things, man… Man’s gonna be like bloated all day, all because I want to chop? Nah, I need to be comfortable.”

Fans’ reactions couldn’t be ignored as regards the singer’s food preference:

“I just dey laugh for that part, my idolo dey whine us.” One fan reacted.

“He looks really good and trim these days, you will know he’s been putting in that work,, another reacted.

While most fans were not of the opinion that Nigerians should avoid indigenous food, which would lead to their extinction, some were in support of the singer’s choice of food.