New Telegraph

November 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Olamide Reposts Wizkid’s…

Olamide Reposts Wizkid’s Son’s New Snippet

Famous Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide, has endorsed Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife’s music debut by reposting a video of the 14-year-old.

Sunday Telegraph reports that this is coming just days after the teenager dropped a viral studio snippet teasing his debut single.

READ ALSO:

Boluwatife, who goes by the stage name Champz, shared the freestyle preview for his upcoming track “Champions Arrival” on Instagram, blending confident rap bars over an Afrobeats-infused beat and quickly amassing over a million views.

The clip, showing the young artist in a relaxed studio session, drew immediate praise for his vocal flow and self-assured delivery, with fans drawing parallels to his father’s early sound while noting his unique edge.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Afenifere Gives Timeframe For Dialogue Implementation
Read Next

Simi Boasts Of Nigerian Culture, Says It’s Irreplicable