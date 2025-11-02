Famous Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide, has endorsed Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife’s music debut by reposting a video of the 14-year-old.

Sunday Telegraph reports that this is coming just days after the teenager dropped a viral studio snippet teasing his debut single.

Boluwatife, who goes by the stage name Champz, shared the freestyle preview for his upcoming track “Champions Arrival” on Instagram, blending confident rap bars over an Afrobeats-infused beat and quickly amassing over a million views.

The clip, showing the young artist in a relaxed studio session, drew immediate praise for his vocal flow and self-assured delivery, with fans drawing parallels to his father’s early sound while noting his unique edge.