Olamide Releases 10th Album ‘Unruly’

YBNL label boss Olamide has released his highly anticipated 10th album and 11th solo project titled ‘Unruly’. The album features 15 tracks with guest appearances from CKay, BNXN, Fireboy DML, Rema, and Asake.

Known for his commanding rap style and his hit-making prowess, Olamide is at a point in his career where he no longer feels the mainstream pressure and this allows him to make music as he pleases.

Ahead of the album release, Olamide released ‘Trumpet’ featuring CKay and ‘New Religion’ featuring Asake which prepared listeners for what to expect on the project.

‘Unruly’ packs a smooth experience as it takes listeners on a trip across Olamide’s illustrious career as he combines different genres to offer a resounding body of work.

‘Unruly’ is a testament to Olamide’s timelessness and listen- ers can expect to be dazzled by the album which could potentially be his last for the year.