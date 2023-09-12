Olamide, MI, Frank Edoho, Others React To Mohbad’s Sudden Death

Popular Nigerian celebrities including Olamide, MI Abaga, Frank Edoho and Ovie have taken to social media to express their condolences following the untimely death of fast-rising singer, rapper and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Alabama, better known as MohBad.

New Telegraph reports that the former Marlian record signee reportedly died on Tuesday, September 11 at the age of 27.

Confirming his death, Music Executive, Ovie announced the sad news on his verified X page on Tuesday evening.

“Confirmed. MohBad is dead. Sad, sad day,” he posted.

Reacting to the Mohbad’s demise, Olamide took to his X account to mourn the singer.

He wrote, “Damn, Mohbad.”

MI expressed who disbelieve wrote,” Hope this Mohbad gist isn’t true.”

Fans of the singers also mourned his sudden demise.

One @ wrote: “Just last night on a Twitter Space, @ExcelJoab was speaking of how gifted a rapper Mohbad is. Hours later, we have to refer to the young artiste in the past tense. Life! Death!!”

Frank Edoho wrote: “For the age of 27, his voice was too rich and mature. So depressing! Rest in Peace, Mohbad.”