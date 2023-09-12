New Telegraph

September 12, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 12, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Olamide, MI, Frank…

Olamide, MI, Frank Edoho, Others React To Mohbad’s Sudden Death

Popular Nigerian celebrities including Olamide, MI Abaga, Frank Edoho and Ovie have taken to social media to express their condolences following the untimely death of fast-rising singer, rapper and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Alabama, better known as MohBad.

New Telegraph reports that the former Marlian record signee reportedly died on Tuesday, September 11 at the age of 27.

Confirming his death, Music Executive, Ovie announced the sad news on his verified X page on Tuesday evening.

“Confirmed. MohBad is dead. Sad, sad day, he posted.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the Mohbad’s demise, Olamide took to his X account to mourn the singer.

He wrote, “Damn, Mohbad.”

 

MI expressed who disbelieve wrote,” Hope this Mohbad gist isn’t true.”

Fans of the singers also mourned his sudden demise.

One @ wrote: “Just last night on a Twitter Space, @ExcelJoab was speaking of how gifted a rapper Mohbad is. Hours later, we have to refer to the young artiste in the past tense. Life! Death!!”

Frank Edoho wrote: “For the age of 27, his voice was too rich and mature. So depressing! Rest in Peace, Mohbad.”

Tags:

Read Previous

10 Things You Do Not Know About Mohbad
Read Next

BDC Operator Arraigned Over Alleged N156m Theft