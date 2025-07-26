Famous Nigerian rapper, Oladimeji Adedeji, better known as Olamide Baddo’s legacy has just hit another unforgettable milestone after he was named after a Lagos bus stop.

In a move that has excited fans across Nigeria, the famous “Charley Boy” Bus Stop in Bariga LCDA, Lagos, is being officially renamed to “Olamide Baddo” Bus Stop by the Lagos State Government.

The announcement has gone viral online, with fans of the iconic rapper hailing the moment as long overdue recognition for one of Nigeria’s most influential musical voices.

For many Lagosians, especially in Bariga where Olamide grew up, this change is deeply personal.

Olamide isn’t just a rapper, he’s a cultural force who gave voice to the streets and paved the way for many local talents with his unique blend of Yoruba-infused hip-hop and street anthems. “NO MORE CHARLY BOY BUS STOP!!!” “It’s now BADDO BUS STOP!”

These celebratory posts have flooded social media since the news broke, showing just how much the people of Bariga and beyond, values what Olamide represents.