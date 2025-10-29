Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has expressed comfort with being an indigenous artist, stating that he is not desperate to go international.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, Olamide proudly affirmed his Nigerian heritage, emphasised the importance of staying true to oneself and identifying one’s audience.

He said, “I’m a Naija guy, Yoruba boy… and I’m proud about it.”

According to him, staying authentic is key to success, and his music will eventually reach a broader audience if he remains true to himself.

“You have to identify your audience. Once you identify your audience, the rest of the world will catch up eventually.

“So, I have to stay true to myself, and no matter where it is, what it is, I mean, in this world, I have to stay true to myself.

“I’m comfortable in my skin. I’m a Naija guy, Yoruba boy, I have H-Factor and all that, and I’m proud about it. You just have to stay true to yourself,” he said.