Nigerian rap icon Olamide Adedeji, better known mononymously as Olamide, on Saturday, delivered a blockbuster performance at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, selling out the 12,500-capacity venue in a night packed with nostalgia, energy, and surprise cameos.

The concert turned into a YBNL reunion with Olamide bringing out several of his proteges, Asake, Fireboy DML, Lil Kesh, Pheelz, and Bella Shmurda, much to the delight of the audience.

Together, they powered through a sprawling setlist that spanned dozens of tracks, culminating in a 50-song marathon that felt like a celebration of YBNL Nation’s legacy.

Fans were not only treated to Olamide’s classic anthems like Wo!!, Shakiti Bobo, and Eru, but also to fresh moments of collaboration with his YBNL signees, making the gig feel like a family affair.

The surprise guest appearances emphasised Olamide’s role not just as a solo artist, but as a mentor and architect of Afrobeats talent.

The high-energy show underlined Olamide’s enduring appeal on the live circuit, even amid the intense rivalries in Nigeria’s music scene.

For many in the audience, hearing timeless hits reverberate through Wembley was an affirmation that his career remains a powerful force in Afrobeats.

The London concert not only reinforced Olamide’s status as a pioneer in Nigerian music but also highlighted his lasting influence through the artists he has nurtured.

As he continues to dominate both on record and on stage, last night’s Wembley show may well go down as one of his most memorable yet.