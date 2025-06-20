Olamide Didn’t Compensate Me For Using ‘Yemi My Lover’ In His Song – Yemi Ayebo

Share

Nollywood actor, Yemi Ayebo has expressed disappointment on popular Nigerian singer, Olamide, stating that the singer never compensated him for using his name, ‘Yemi my lover’ in his music.

He made this known while speaking in a recent interview.

According to him, he was excited when he had heard the singer use the name in his song.

Meanwhile, during a conversation with Pasuma, Ayebo had asked him whether Olamide had compensated him for using the name. However, he had answered in the negative, noting that he and the singer had never spoken.

How Olamide Changed My Career Part – Fireboy Dml.

At that moment, Pasuma had connected them, giving him Olamide's number. Ayebo claimed that he called the singer for the next six months and he never picked nor replied his text messages. The actor said; "When Olamide used my name in his song Yemi My Lover, I was so happy but he didn't compensate me. Pasuma gave me Olamide's number & I called him for over six months but he never picked up, so I just let it go…." Reactions trailing this posts; @AbdulmaleekIx said: "No way Rihanna go after everyone that uses her name in a song you're a public figure fgs " @dcruisedude wrote: "na wetin davido team sabi do be this… To activate this kain news when dem see say the person don dey surpass am" @gre3t1 wrote: "Make he compensate cuz he used your name? Wetin Dey worry these old men sef" Watch the video below: https://x.com/olamide0fficial/status/1935813293798551691?s=46

