Olamide Dazzles Fans As Fly Time Fest 2024 Kicks Off

Nigerian hip-hop star, Olamide, kicked off Flytime Fest with a lineup of Afrobeats stars. The multi-award-winning hiphop star made a comeback to the big stage of the famous Eko Hotel with a headline appearance at the 2024 Flytime Fest which is one of Nigeria’s most popular annual music festivals.

Olamide headlined the stage alongside American rapper Gunna who was performing in Nigeria for the first time.

The YBNL boss entertained attendees with a rendition of his hit singles that have shaped Nigerian mainstream music and placed him at the summit of the industry for over a decade.

Gunna was also on hand to treat the audience to a collection of his hit singles including popular tracks like ‘Fukumean’, ‘Yosemite’, and ‘Drip Too Hard’.

Olamide has had a busy 2024 with an array of releases including multiple guest appearances and the release of his 10th solo project ‘Ikigai’.

