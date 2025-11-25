Nigerian rap icon, Olamide has finally broken his silence on long-held misconceptions about his personality, saying many people mistake his calm and quiet nature for shyness.

The YBNL boss, who spoke in a recent interview on Ada’s Room podcast about how the public often interprets his behaviour, said he is not shy at all; he simply prefers to keep to himself unless necessary.

The rapper, popularly called Baddo by his fans, explained that those who don’t know him personally tend to assume he avoids the spotlight because he lacks confidence.

However, he stressed that this is far from the truth.

READ ALSO:

“One thing I wish people would understand about me is that I’m not a shy person. I’m just naturally laid back,” he said, noting that being quiet helps him conserve energy and stay focused.

When the host asked him to break down the difference, Olamide elaborated further, saying being shy is tied to insecurity or discomfort around people, especially in social situations where eye contact or conversation is required.

He noted that a shy individual might struggle to express themselves or feel uneasy being the centre of attention.

In contrast, his own preference for staying reserved has nothing to do with fear or low confidence. “Shyness is when you don’t have the confidence or the charisma to face people, look them in the eye, or hold a conversation,” he said.

“But being laid back means something different; it just means you don’t want unnecessary disturbance. People assume I’m shy, but I’m really not.”

Olamide’s clarification offered fans a rare glimpse into his personality offstage. Despite being one of the most influential artists in Nigerian music, he has often kept a low public profile, leading many to speculate about his social behaviour.

With this explanation, he made it clear that his quiet demeanour is intentional, not a sign of insecurity.