Former United States (US) President Barack Obama has unveiled his annual end-of-year cultural recommendations for 2025, with Nigerian music once again gaining global recognition through Afrobeats.

Among the songs selected by the former US leader are tracks by Nigerian Afrobeats superstars Olamide and Burna Boy, reinforcing the growing international influence of African music.

Olamide’s record “99,” which features Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn and Daecolm, was named on the list, alongside Burna Boy’s collaboration with American rapper Travis Scott, “TaTaTa.”

Another Nigerian act to cut is London-based singer Obongjayar, born Steven Umoh, whose song “Not In Surrender” was also highlighted.

Obama shared the playlist on his social media platforms on Thursday, describing it as part of a long-standing tradition that began during his presidency.

He noted that the selections reflect a wide range of musical styles, cutting across pop, hip-hop, indie and global sounds.

“As 2025 comes to a close, I’m continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House by sharing my annual lists of favourite books, movies, and music,” Obama wrote.

“I hope you discover something new — and I’m always open to recommendations.”

The former president’s 2025 playlist features a diverse mix of international artists. Other songs named include “Nice To Each Other” by Olivia Dean; “Luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA; “Jump” by BLACKPINK; “Faithless” by Bruce Springsteen; “Pasayadan” by Ganavya; “Pending” by Lil Naay and Myke Towers; “Sexo, Violencia y Llantas” by Rosalía; “Metal” by The Beths; “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga; “Just Say Dat” by Gunna; and “The Giver” by Chappell Roan.

Also featured are “Aurora” by Mora and De La Rose; “Silver Lining” by Laufey; “No More Old Men” by Chance the Rapper and Jamila Woods; “Bury Me” by Jason Isbell; “I Wish I Could Go Travelling Again” by Stacey Kent; “Please Don’t Cry” by Kacy Hill; “Stay” by ROE; “Never Felt Better” by Everything Is Recorded featuring Sampha and Florence Welch; and “In the Name of Love” by Victoria Noelle.

The list further includes “Ancient Light” by I’m With Her; “Vitamina” by Jombriel, DFZM and Jetta; “Float” by Jay Som featuring Jim Adkins; “Ordinary” by Alex Warren; “Sycamore Tree” by Khamari; “Nokia” by Drake; and “En Privado” by Xavi and Manuel Turizo.

In addition to music, Obama also revealed his favourite films of 2025. The movie list includes One Battle After Another, Sinners, It Was Just an Accident, Hamnet, Sentimental Value, No Other Choice, The Secret Agent, Train Dreams, Jay Kelly, Good Fortune, and Orwell: 2+2=5.

The inclusion of multiple Nigerian artists on the list underscores Afrobeats’ continued rise and its growing resonance with global audiences.