Olamide Announces 11th Album Release

Rapper and singer Olamide has announced the release of his new album which is expected to be out on June 3, 2025. The self-titled album will be Olamide’s 11th studio album and 15th music project overall, boasting 17 tracks.

Ahead of the album release, Olamide has equally released a new single “Kai” featuring Wizkid.

The track serves as the lead single from his upcoming self-titled album, set in June.

The collaboration between Olamide and Wizkid is not new, as they have worked together in the past.

With Olamide’s unique blend of Yoruba rap and Afrobeats, and Wizkid’s smooth vocals, “Kai” is an exciting addition to the Nigerian music scene.

As a music icon, rapper, and songwriter, Olamide has made a significant impact on the industry since his debut in 2011.

He has earned numerous awards and nominations, including nods from the Grammy Awards and American Music Awards.

