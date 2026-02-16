Olamide Amoko: From Local Roots To Wider International Stages

After hosting many live music performances and community worship concerts within his locale for as far back as 2019, Nigerian star artiste, Olamide Babalola Amoko, popularly known as Bhablo, has fully set his musical passion and career in motion with his debut album, “Oluwa-Ti-Yemisi”, released in 2023.

Many artists have different perfect stories of how and when their music careers started, but Bhablo’s own is rather a unique one to look into. It was not enough to have the talent; he started building momentum within his small local space with free birthday and anniversary shout-outs.

That little effort then grew into performing several paid shout-outs for Nigerian people, which further launched him into the music industry. Bhablo got to host various community worship concerts and live musical performances, which attracted crowds of people due to their strong connection to African gospel traditions.

“Oluwa-Ti-Yemisi”, his debut album which had the likes of “Holy Ghost”, “Amen’ “Intro (No Rushing)”, “Always and Forever”, “Light of the World, Bhablo”, “(The Tribute) Oluwa-Ti-Yemisi” and “My Peace” was just the starting point to his worldwide relevance as it opened the door to several other outstanding tracks.

Bhablo’s subsequent relocation to the United Kingdom served as a continuation of the global influence he had desired all along in his music career. As a UK-based Nigerian gospel artist, he grew beyond being a songwriter and worship leader to being a music producer, sound engineer, mixing and mastering engineer and a recording artist.

Melodious songs like “Everyday”, “Use Me Lord”, “Lai Lai”, “Baba Loke”, “Yeshua Hamashiach”, “Frenemies”, “For You”, “Closer” are some of the tracks Bhablo released after “Oluwa-Ti-Yemisi.”

The way he poured his heart into “Everyday”, a thoughtful sound that reflects on the goodness of God, would automatically spur you to do the same. “For You” is a romantic track that explores the happiness that comes with true love. He likened it to a Romeo and Juliet kind of love that lasts forever.

Bhablo also featured SunP and Em Ar in “Frenemies,” a track that exposes the existence of fake friends, who are actual enemies disguised as real friends. The track is a sincere call to choose one’s circle of friends carefully.

Apart from the tracks that came after “Oluwa-Ti-Yemisi”, Bhablo released an Extended playlist “God’s Time” which includes tracks such as “Hope”, “In Your Hands”, “Olorun Mimo” and “Ori.” Each track carries a richness that leaves a lasting impression on the listener, as that has always been the motive behind his songs.

Bhablo also featured Eminijzamar and Mirell in “Ori”, and together, they produced a beautifully layered record laced with strong vocals and meaningful lyrics that emphasise the desire for true success and a better life.

“Hope” celebrates resilience and the fact that, despite differing backgrounds and experiences, humans do not look like what they are going through.

Bhablo’s genre of music is a unique one that blends contemporary gospel, worship, Afrobeats and African melodic elements to create inspiring Modern-African music for several audiences.

And for someone from a local root, even as his voice continues to make ways for him on wider international stages, Bhablo keeps making magic and doing his best to release tracks that are not only strongly rooted in storytelling, but that would also help promote positive change.