Olam Agri Temporarily Suspends Procurement of Essential Grains

Following the adverse effects of insecurity around the country’s agric architecture, Olam Agri in Nigeria, a leading provider of differentiated food, feed, and fibre products, has temporarily suspended the procurement of essential grains, such as maize and sorghum. The company stated that the move to suspend the critical essential grains was fueled by the nation’s significant challenges of food insecurity, after wide consultations with relevant authorities.

A press statement from the stable of Olam Agri made available to New Telegraph, stated that as a major buyer and processor of food staples in the country, it shared the concerns around the high prices and supply chain disruptions affecting the availability of essential grains.

It said: “In response to these challenges, we are actively collaborating with industry peers and government authorities to identify and implement strategic solutions to alleviate any additional stress on food availability. “As part of our proactive approach, Olam Agri in Nigeria has decided to temporarily suspend the procurement of essential grains such as maize and sorghum immediately which will allow us to closely monitor market trends and adjust to market realities.

“This decision follows wide consultations with relevant authorities and is part of our commitment to manage the ongoing crisis. “During this period, our com- mitment to contribute to local food production capacities remains unwavering as we will en- sure uninterrupted distribution of food supplies to the public. “Our longstanding practice of sourcing essential grains from local Nigerian farmers has supported thousands of livelihoods and met the country’s demand for critical nutrients in daily diets.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to driving sustainable socio-economic development and food security in Nigeria. “We are committed and will continue to work closely with authorities to contribute to stabilising the current market challenges.” With a strong presence in high-growth emerging markets and products across grains & oil- seeds, integrated feed & protein, rice, edible oils, specialty grains & seeds, cotton, wood products, rubber and commodity financial services, Olam Agri is at the heart of global food and agri-trade flows with 38.3 million MT in volume traded in 2022.