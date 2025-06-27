Olam Agri Partners Firms To Boost Soybean Production Nationwide

Olam Agri, a leading agribusiness in food, feed, and fibre, has entered into a strategic partnership with IDH and Arzikin Noma, a Nigerian agricultural development firm driving innovation and partnerships in rural farming communities, to strengthen soybean production in Kwara State.

The agreement aims to unlock the potential of smallholder soybean farmers, particularly women and young people, through a comprehensive support programme.

The partnership will empower 5,000 smallholder farmers across soybeangrowing communities in Kwara State.

This empowerment will be delivered through the provision of credit facilities for farming inputs, mechanisation support, financial access, training in sustainable practices, and crucial market linkage.

It will strengthen agricultural development in the region alongside Olam Agri’s new 350,000 MT soybean processing facility in Kwara State, which is sourcing soybeans majorly from local producers, to meet the rising demand for high-quality feed and oil.

This initiative for smallholder farmers in the soybean supply chain builds on the company’s Seeds for the Future project which has supported farmers and farmer communities since 2021.

Olam Agri has been a long-standing supporter of the Kwara State Soybean Sustainability Programme, contributing equipment and training for agricultural extension workers.

The company is now scaling up its efforts by integrating 5,000 smallholder farmers into its supply chain and implementing sustainable practices such as crop rotation and organic fertilization.

Market access is crucial for empowering smallholder farmers and driving sustainable agricultural growth. partnership will strengthen local agricultural productivity and also lay the groundwork for long-term farmer resilience and prosperity.

Speaking on the partnership, Country Director at IDH, Eniola Fabusoro, said: “We are excited to partner with Olam Agri and Arzikin Noma to boost productivity across the soybean value chain in Kwara State, Nigeria.

“This partnership exemplifies our approach of bridging the gap between large corporations and smallholder farmers through local partners.

“By combining our networks, resources, and field experience with proven SMEs like Arzikin Noma, we can transform supply chains while ensuring measurable impact for 5,000 farmers and long-term value for all stakeholders.

“This initiative demonstrates how sustainable trade can drive both agricultural development and business success.”

Managing Director of Arzikin Noma, Adeoluwa Adeshola, added: “Our commitment to food security and sustainable farming remains strong.

This partnership in Kwara will raise both the quality and quantity of soybean produced locally, and we are proud to play a role in driving that progress.”

Dr. Shailendra Mishra, Global Sustainability Head – Grains, Oilseeds, Feed, & Freight at Olam Agri, said: “This partnership with IDH and Arzikin Noma marks a significant step toward a more sustainable and inclusive soybean value chain in Nigeria.