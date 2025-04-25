Olam Agri Debuts With New Spaghetti Product In Nigeria

Share

Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, the wheat milling and pasta business of Olam Agri in Nigeria, has unveiled a new addition to its product range—Crown Thick Spaghetti in a bid to consolidate its market leadership position in the country’s food landscape and wheat industry.

Speaking during the launching of the new product into the Nigerian market in Abuja recently, the Vice President and Business Head at Crown Flour Mill, Siddharth Suri, disclosed that the new product was designed to meet the yearnings of the Nigerian consumers for thick strand size spaghetti.

Suri explained that the new Crown Thick Spaghetti was enthusiastically received by distributors in attendance, who played a crucial role in its successful launch.

According to him, the event offered a platform for meaningful engagement, reflecting CFM’s strong network and commitment to delivering food products that meet the evolving tastes of Nigerian consumers.

Backed by Olam Agri in Nigeria’s investments in local wheat farming through initiatives like Seeds for the Future, CFM has become a trusted name in providing high-quality, fortified food options that are both nutritious and affordable.

The launch of Crown Thick Spaghetti further strengthens its diverse pasta portfolio and its role in supporting food security in Nigeria.

Suri said: “This is more than just a product launch. We are unveiling new possibilities. this launch represents our commitment to progress, to better serve our communities, and to equip our partners with tools that can help grow their business and satisfy the ever-evolving needs of our customers.

“Crown Thick Spaghetti continues our tradition of innovation and excellence in food manufacturing.” In his remarks, General Manager and Head of Marketing at Olam Agri in Nigeria, Bola Adeniji, highlighted the product’s unique qualities, saying:

“Crown Thick Spaghetti was developed with versatility in mind—perfect for rich sauces or local favourites like Jollof spaghetti, stir fry, etc.

It fills a gap in the market, and early feedback from consumer trials has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Share