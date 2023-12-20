Olakunle Churchill Showers Praise On Alleged Side Chick Amid Marital Crisis

Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill, has showered encomium on his alleged side chick, Lisa Yaro, amid rumours of his marital crisis with his wife, Rosy Meurer.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that an Instagram blogger, Gistlover had alleged that Churchill is dating Lisa Yaro, whom he often describes as his sister, and he is already planning for their traditional marriage.

The blog also claimed that Rosy has been subjected to domestic violence in recent times and this is as a result of her husband’s affairs with his alleged side chick, Lisa Yaro.

Amidst the reports online, Rosy Meurer shared several photos of herself and her husband, including their kids, via her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Showing how lovely her family is and how her son and father are bonding so well that her son had refused to give them space as husband and wife, because he had always wanted to sleep in between them.

However, her husband, Churchill took to his Instagram page to commend his alleged side chick, Lisa for her humanitarian project and for bringing joy to the hearts of displaced persons in Abuja.

He claimed that Lisa left her comfort abroad to live in Nigeria and contribute to the growth of the society.

He wrote, “I commend internationally renowned artiste, @lisayaro Lisa Yaro (Queen of the North) for her giant efforts in bringing joy to the hearts of displaced persons in Area 1 IDP in Abuja.

“Her latest humanitarian project, successfully executed included renovation of the IDP school camp, provision of uniforms for over 100 pupils, donation of books, desks, payment of teachers’ salaries and more.

“It was equally extended to School for the Special people in Kuje where relief materials were equally donated.

“These are things we can do to make our society great especially as someone who has over the years been involved in similar projects. The joy on the faces of benefitting communities drives the fulfillment.

“Like the saying goes, charity begins at home and Lisa has walked the talk by leaving her comfort abroad and came down to Nigeria to contribute her own quota to the growth of our society.

“We on our own, through our foundation will continue to lend support and put in our modest efforts to leave a footprint of love in the hearts of many. Even though I arrived late at the humanitarian exercise in Abuja, i truly identify with this and home for a bigger humanitarian collaborations.”