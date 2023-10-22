Olakunle Churchill, Rosy Meurer Welcome Second Child

The estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill has welcomed his second child with his second wife, Rosy Meurer.

Announcing the good news, Churchill took to his social media page on Sunday morning, October 22 noting the family welcomed a baby girl.

The news, however, came as a shock to their fans and well-wishers who had no idea about the pregnancy as it was kept away from social media.

The proud father dashed to his Instagram page to share stunning photos of his wife, their son, and the new inclusion to the family.

Olakunle Churchill announced the name of his newborn baby while revealing her gender with a female emoji.

Sharing photos of his wife and children, he wrote, “+1 IMISIOLUWA AMELIA OLADUNNI CHURCHILL. ,”

Fans and well-wishers have flooded the comment section of the post to congratulate the couple for safe delivery and a new blessing in their family.