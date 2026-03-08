Olakunle Churchill Clarifies Relationship With Obasanjo

Nigeria business man and ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill has reacted to social media comments suggesting that former President Obasanjo could be his biological father.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the suspension comes after the businessman shared videos of himself at Obasanjo’s 89th birthday celebration on Instagram.

Reacting to the speculation, Churchill said a father figure is not necessarily the person who gave birth to you, revealing that he attended a military school through Obasanjo’s influence.

Churchill explained that the relationship he shares with Obasanjo is not about blood ties but about mentorship and guidance.

” A father figure is not only the one who birthed you. It can be an uncle, relative, or family friend who adopted and raised you, who was there for you from childhood – guiding, mentoring, and raising you into the person you are today.

“What matters is the role he played in shaping your life and the respect you have for him.”