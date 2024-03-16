Olakulehin Succeeds Late Balogun As 43rd Olubadan

High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin is expected to succeed late Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun, Okumade II as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland. The new monarch is 84 years old and hails from the Okugbaja Family in the Ita Baale area of the sprawling township.

Olakulehin has a military background by virtue of the fact that he had served in the Nigerian Army. As a politician, he was elected into the House of Representatives during the 3rd Republic under the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He is also a committed Christian and he hails from Ibadan North East Local.