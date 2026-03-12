Olajuwon Commends Afro-Fusion Artist AQT For Community-Driven Initiatives

Nigerian-American Afro-fusion artist Abdul Quam Tadese, popularly known as AQT, has increasingly built a reputation beyond music through a range of community-driven initiatives focused on youth engagement, cultural exchange, and faith-based development.

Through sports, social gatherings, and mentorship opportunities, AQT has created platforms that bring young people together and encourage positive community participation.

In recognition of these efforts, renowned Nigerian-born American professional basketball player Hakeem Olajuwon publicly commended AQT during a Ramadan lecture at the Houston chapter of the Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT).

Speaking to members of the congregation, Olajuwon praised the artist’s commitment to fostering Islamic community activities and acknowledged his role in supporting initiatives that promote faith-based engagement, youth development, and unity within the Muslim community.

Widely regarded as one of the most respected figures in global basketball and a devout Muslim, Olajuwon has long championed the values of faith, discipline, and social responsibility. His recognition of AQT’s efforts underscores the importance of influential figures using their platforms to promote meaningful social impact.

Beyond his artistic work, AQT has organised a number of grassroots initiatives aimed at bringing young people together. Among them are community picnics that serve as cultural and social gatherings for university students and young adults. Typically held during the summer months, these events function as informal reunions where students returning from different universities can reconnect, build networks, and engage in cultural activities. The gatherings also provide opportunities for emerging artists to showcase their work and connect with new audiences.

AQT has also been involved in youth-focused sports initiatives, including educational basketball camps that combine athletic development with mentorship and personal growth. The camps are designed to encourage teamwork, discipline, and community bonding among participants while providing structured recreational opportunities.

Over time, these initiatives have attracted the involvement of several notable figures, including DJ Tunez, the official DJ to Wizkid; Twitch streamer Enzo; and other creatives and community leaders who have participated in mentoring sessions and youth engagement activities.

In January 2026, AQT was part of the team behind the Educational Basketball initiative led by Iseolupo Adepitan, a programme focused on developing young African basketball talent. As part of the initiative, American YouTuber and musician DDG made his first visit to Nigeria alongside Nigerian-American rapper Maxo Kream, both of whom joined the programme as special guests. During the event, they interacted with participating youths, offering encouragement and mentorship on discipline, opportunity, and pathways toward professional success. The initiative aimed to expose young players to guidance, inspiration, and potential opportunities within the global basketball ecosystem.

Through these initiatives, AQT has sought to integrate sports, culture, and community service, positioning his work as part of a broader effort to encourage youth empowerment, cross-cultural collaboration, and faith-oriented community engagement.