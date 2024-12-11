Share

The former bread seller, Olajumoke Orisaguna, popularly known as Olajumoke Onibread, makes a comeback as she hits the runway at a fashion show in Lagos State.

New Telegraph recalls that the fashion model gained attention after she accidentally photobombed a photoshoot with British rapper, Tinie Tempah while hawking bread on the streets of Lagos.

However, she wasn’t heard from the media for a while until recently.

In a recent podcast on ‘Honest Bunch’, Olajumoke revealed that people had exploited her for clouts and dumped her when she became less relevant.

A new video that popped up online shows her cat walking and dazzling at a fashion show as she hits the runway in Lagos.

Reaction trailing this post;

travel_liesure10 remarked: “She’s doing good hope that her werey partner is out of the picture”

_ah_daeze wrote: “Which kind walk be this abeg ”

edelweiss.scent commented: “Walk it, lady! Keep it up, you will soar”

amaka_chilaka remarked: “I don’t think she catwalks “fast” as some of us portray her. Have you watched models? Sometime early this year, I saw a model catwalk… I have never seen any catwalk as hers … That’s what we call “uniqueness”. Be unique in your craft. And mind you, Olajumoke has been in this business for long, dont you think they would have been training on how to catwalk… Before we conclude, let’s watch all her cat walking videos, and if these steps are the SAME, THEN HER CATWALK IS UNIQUE.”

