Olaitan Cheers As Olamide, Asake Shine With Grammy Nominations

An electrifying buzz reverberates through the YBNL camp as the sensational talents, Olamide and Asake, secure coveted nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

As the YBNL Music Plugger, Sheriff Olaitan Salaudeen proudly amplifies the chorus of excitement, recognizing this momentous achievement as a testament to the unwavering dedication and unparalleled musical artistry within the YBNL family.

Olamide, a maestro in blending indigenous vibes with contemporary sounds, and Asake, an emerging force with a unique sonic imprint, have carved their indelible mark on the global music landscape.

This Grammy nod not only honours their brilliance but also underscores the collective commitment of YBNL to pushing boundaries and creating timeless musical experiences.

As the anticipation builds for the Grammy night, Olaitan invites the world to witness the magic unfold.

The YBNL journey to the Grammys is more than a nomination; it’s a celebration of creativity, resilience, and the boundless possibilities of Nigerian music on the international stage.

Get ready for a showcase of unparalleled talent and a night that will resonate in the hearts of music lovers worldwide.