Olagbaye canvasses multi-lateral integrated marketing, devt of Nigeria’s tourism USP

As the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy looks to improve on the performance of Nigerian tourism in 2025, the Vice President for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), Dr (Mrs) Abigail Adesina Olagbaye, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Desigo Tourism Development and Facility Management Company Limited and Chairperson of Sayari Dunia Sustainable Tourism Foundation (SDSTF), has advocated for the adoption of what she described as, ‘Multi-lateral integrated marketing and development of our unique selling point and value proposition,

Speaking in glowing terms of the unique tourism assets of Nigeria, she noted, ‘‘Nigeria as a country and tourist destination is a potpourri of tourism assets with a slice of everything. From stunning landscapes to captivating beaches, scenic waterfalls, didactic caves, historic rivers majestic mountains, mesmerising cultures, captivating history, enduring heritages and vibrant people. These assets or tourism resources must be designed like brands of a multi-product company and at the different levels where they occur.’’

To make Nigeria a money spinning tourist destination in 2025, Olagbaye said both the government and the private sector operators must adopt, ‘‘Multi-lateral integrated marketing and development of our unique selling point and value proposition.’’

To this end, Olagbaye, who was Nigeria’s first ever Miss Tourism in the 2000s, puts forward a number of recommendations or approaches to making tourism work this year, saying, ‘‘My first recommendation is to see tourism develop in Nigeria not just at the national level as a mono-product branded-‘Naija Tourism.’

‘‘Where we sell our food, art, movies, history, cultures, destinations, strength, resilience, ingenuity and vibrancy as a people. It is also pertinent to see tourism develop at the community level, local government, sub-national and regional levels in a more integrated and seamless manner. These five levels of tourism marketing and development are vital for industry growth.’’

She said, ‘‘the community sells its tourism as offerings, the local government pulls all its tourism offerings from the various communities and sells them as a tourism bouquet. The state gathers all its offerings and bouquet and develop them into adventure packages.

‘‘While the region adds up all its adventures from its sub-nationals or municipalities and develops them into regional ‘experiences, the national level develops all the regional experiences into a singular mono-product and invite visitors to visit the country as a tourist destination.

‘‘Tourism destinations are geographical entities constituting a combination of unique, and at times varied and diversified tourism experiences, services and products encountered or undertaken within specific or particular landmarks.’’

As part of her recommendations, she canvassed what she called, ‘‘greater national presence at the international tourism scene.’’ According to her, ‘‘marketing a destination involves visibility and repeated conscious brand presence and engagement. Nigeria needs to target its source markets, maintain global and international presence and visibility in respective markets.

‘‘It is like farming bananas and keeping the produce at the farm. You must take the produce to the market to create awareness, to attract customers and to sell the product. Same way Nigeria needs to participate in, organise and collaborate in trade shows, fam trips, international conferences, and travel markets to secure its share of the over one billion annual international tourists arrivals.

‘‘Of course, there are other aspects that drive international tourism receipts including peace, security, authentic experiences and in recent times, sustainability. There must be relative peace, security, strongly held and fiercely upheld democratic principles and good governance that foster sustainable economic development and shared prosperity in an equal society.’’

Another strategy recommended by her is what she described as, ‘‘Stakeholder’s engagement, participation and benefits.’’ To achieve this, she explained that: ‘‘Tourism is multi-lateral and there are stakeholders at each strata of the value chain. The needs, challenges, aspirations and goals of each stakeholder’s group must be determined and factored. From the community/traditional leaders, indigenous groups, youths, women, elderly, trade associations, Persons Living With Disabilities (PWDs), suppliers, consumers, private sector, finance institutions, CSOs, and academia among others.’’

Another strategy canvassed by her is the ‘‘brand of national domestic tourism events that bring Nigerians together.’’ On this score, she noted; ‘‘tourism is a unifying force. As a nation we must look at our tourism events portfolio or generally at the landscape of the country and determine what events cause Nigerians to gravitate towards one another or towards a destination?

‘‘Ranging from food tourism, sports tourism, to faith-based tourism, and cultural festivals among others. We must as a nation have a calendar of such flagship events and develop them into solid international brands.’’

‘Sustainability and environmental conservation; Tourism planning, budgeting and infrastructural development; and Training and capacity building, fostering service delivery and tourism entrepreneurship are other key areas she called for attention in order to have a rebirth of Nigerian tourism

For her company, the focus is building on the achievements of 2024 by taking her operations a notch higher. This is as she disclosed, ‘‘our company, Desigo Tourism Development and Facility Management Company Limited, a sustainability and destination management company, the first in Nigeria to operate at the nexus of Sustainable Tourism Development and Sustainable Facilities Management, in 2025, we are taking sustainability a notch higher to ensure that we as a business operate even more intentionally by our principles and help others to do the same.

‘‘Our non-profit, Sayari Dunia Sustainable Tourism Foundation (SDSTF), will consolidate on our existing community-led sustainability programmes as we remain open to collaboration and partnerships that further our collective goals and aspirations for impact.

