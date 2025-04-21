Oladunjoye Assisted In Stabilising My Govt’s Policies – Abiodun

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said his administration would miss the invaluable contributions of the late Tunde Oladunjoye, who defended the policies and programmes of government till the end.

Abiodun, who stated this at the Fidau Prayer for the late Oladunjoye held at St. John Community Primary School, Ijebu Itele, recalled the efforts of the deceased to ensure the emergence, stability, and progress of the present administration in the state.

Abiodun described the late spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as a resourceful, tenacious, and hard – working man who was one of the three executive committee members that helped stabilise his administration at its inception, noting that he was a good party man.

He said: “As a party man and aide, Oladunjoye never believed in half measures: he went out of his way to defend the programmes, policies, philosophy, and the image of the Ogun State Government under our leadership.

“He was an effective and highly accomplished spokesman whose brilliance was never in doubt.”

Share